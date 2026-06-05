Anthropic calls for global slowdown in AI development

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This is an edition of the What’s News newsletter, which helps you catch up on the headlines and understand the news, free in your inbox daily. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
1. Anthropic is calling for a global pause in AI development.
1. Anthropic is calling for a global pause in AI development.
The startup suggested that AI systems are advancing so rapidly that they may soon be able to improve themselves without human intervention in ways that could pose significant societal risks. The company laid out its stance in a blog post that disclosed internal data documenting how quickly its most advanced models are improving. Anthropic, which has emphasized AI safety from its founding, has long faced criticism that its policy work is designed to slow competitors’ advances.
See how the Supreme Court has decided the major cases of this term.
The 2025-26 term has been filled with politically charged disputes. The justices have already released blockbuster decisions that dealt blows to Trump’s signature trade policy and the Voting Rights Act. Dozens of rulings are due in the next few weeks. (You’re going to want to bookmark this, folks.)
Quoted
Catch Up
Trump Says He Will Nominate Todd Blanche as Attorney General (Read)John Bolton Reaches Plea Deal in Classified-Information Case (Read)Inside the $850 Million Obama Presidential Center (Read)Emily Blunt Was Drunk in a Club When a Phone Call Changed Her Life (Read)🎥 What’s Next for CBS News and ‘60 Minutes’ After Correspondent Firings (Watch)
What Do You Think?
Yesterday, we asked how much you accomplish in a day. Here’s what you had to say:
“On a daily basis, I juggle a demanding career in finance, being a wife and mother, exercise, managing the household and the endless logistics of raising two active daughters. I accomplish more than I ever thought possible, but I’ve also learned that not everything needs to get done today. The real win isn’t doing it all; it’s prioritizing what matters most and letting the rest wait.” —Robyn Berger, North Carolina
“I’m retired so I accomplish what I want to!” —Dennis Karnopp, Washington
“One day a week, I do the grocery shopping. Twice a week, I go to PT. Several times a week, I got to McDonald’s to get breakfast and cappuccinos for my wife. Most days, I read six to eight articles from the WSJ. And if the question of the day is of interest, I’ll write into whatsnewsletter@wsj.com.” —R. Richard Hayes, Michigan
Responses have been condensed and edited.
Take a Break
Alan Alda has a solution for the eroding trust in science: more improv. The “M*A*S*H” star’s program to help researchers overcome their communication challenges now draws thousands. We sat in on a class. Yes, and…
Beyond the Newsroom
WSJ | Buy Side: This Chanel skin tint features pigment droplets suspended in a water-gel formula to enhance your skin’s appearance.
Live Q&A
What questions do you have about Elon Musk’s $75 billion SpaceX IPO? WSJ subscribers can submit questions here, and our reporters may answer starting tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.
Today’s newsletter was curated by Zlati Meyer in collaboration with Leigh Kamping-Carder in New York. Follow Zlati on X at @Zlatimeyer and Leigh at @Leigh_KC.
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