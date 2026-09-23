Anthropic is booming. How to buy in before the IPO.

Paul R. La Monica, Barrons
3 min read23 Sep 2026, 05:51 PM IST
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Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary
It’s an actively managed fund with big holdings in major chip companies las well as hyperscalers. In other words, the usual AI beneficiary suspects.

Anthropic will probably go public in a matter of weeks, but you’re antsy and ready to play the AI giant right now.

Here’s how: an exchange-traded fund that targets stocks that can benefit from the company’s prolific spending.

The Anthropic AI Lab Ecosystem ETF from Harbor Capital Advisors launched in mid-August. It’s an actively managed fund with big holdings in major chip companies like Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, and Micron as well as hyperscalers Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft. In other words, the usual AI beneficiary suspects.

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