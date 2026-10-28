Anthropic isn’t the end of man

Electricity, to which AI is often compared, came into the world before the last century’s giant expansion of government and the national-security state. More significantly, AI landed at a moment when cyber was a mission-critical focus of the U.S. defense and national intelligence establishment. That’s practically all you need to know. The extent of this importance is hard to exaggerate—from monitoring the world’s vast and growing data flows to protecting the data and infrastructure on which the fully digitized U.S. economy now relies.