The world is rightly aflutter this week over the “PHP” vulnerability, one of many cyber bugs exposed by AI that the world’s cyberwarriors are desperately trying to fix one step ahead of the world’s hackers. But notice this is already different from the science-fiction fears birthed before AI was a real thing, when simple premises permitted so many startling conclusions.
Anthropic isn’t the end of man
SummaryIts prospectus says more about national security than it does human extinction.
The world is rightly aflutter this week over the “PHP” vulnerability, one of many cyber bugs exposed by AI that the world’s cyberwarriors are desperately trying to fix one step ahead of the world’s hackers. But notice this is already different from the science-fiction fears birthed before AI was a real thing, when simple premises permitted so many startling conclusions.
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