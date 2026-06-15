Anthropic pulls new AI models. What it means for an IPO.

The same day SpaceX landed the largest IPO in history, a feud escalated between the U.S. government and another buzzy artificial intelligence firm looking to tap public markets.
The same day SpaceX landed the largest IPO in history, a feud escalated between the U.S. government and another buzzy artificial intelligence firm looking to tap public markets.
Anthropic on Friday said that it had pulled its newer, more powerful artificial intelligence models after the U.S. government banned their use by foreign nationals.
Anthropic on Friday said that it had pulled its newer, more powerful artificial intelligence models after the U.S. government banned their use by foreign nationals.
The moves comes as both Anthropic and OpenAI race to follow SpaceX in diving into a public offering. Anthropic said earlier this month it confidentially filed draft IPO paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission. OpenAI has also announced plans to go public and filed confidentially.
The professor dubbed “Mr. IPO” told Barron’s he doesn’t expect this news to stop Anthropic’s IPO plans.
“Given the high valuation public markets are giving to SpaceX, I expect that Anthropic will continue with its plan for an IPO a few months from now,” Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor and IPO historian, tells Barron’s.