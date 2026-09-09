Anthropic researcher quits over industry’s rush to build self-improving AI

1. FROM MY DESK
Is the tech industry racing toward “out-of-control” AI? An Anthropic researcher believes so—and he is walking away. Jacob Coxon announced Tuesday his resignation from Anthropic, warning that competition is driving an industrywide rush to build models that could spiral out of control and destroy humanity.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and other company leaders have repeatedly warned about the risks of rogue AI models and urged the industry to slow development. Several researchers have left OpenAI and other companies with similar concerns. Coxon’s departure hits at a critical moment as Anthropic gears up for an IPO expected to be among the largest ever. The company is seeking a $2 trillion valuation while emphasizing its commitment to responsible AI development to investors.