Anthropic researcher quits over industry’s rush to build self-improving AI

Oil hit $100 a barrel on supply disruption fears after the U.S. destroyed five Iranian tankers in response to Tehran’s strikes on American warships in the Middle East.Republicans are putting an unpopular president at the center of their campaign to keep control of Congress.Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican former Sen. John E. Sununu prevailed in New Hampshire’s Senate primary, setting up a competitive fall campaign in the battleground state.Companies that do business with the U.S. government are largely failing to meet federal targets for hiring military veterans, a new analysis finds.States that gave data centers billions in tax breaks are now ripping up those deals.President Trump gave cash gifts of $45,000 apiece to Natalie Harp and two other White House aides last Christmas, according to financial disclosure forms released by the administration.