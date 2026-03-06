DARIO AMODEI, the boss of Anthropic, says he is sorry. In his first interview since the Pentagon labelled the AI lab a supply-chain risk—the first American company to receive that designation—he offered a mea culpa for the way he handled a crisis that he described as one of the most “disorienting” in Anthropic’s history. Yet he also said he would challenge the Pentagon’s designation in court in order to avoid a “chilling” impact on Anthropic’s business.
Anthropic’s boss apologises for bashing Pentagon—but still plans to sue
SummaryThe AI lab is the first American firm to be labelled a supply-chain risk
DARIO AMODEI, the boss of Anthropic, says he is sorry. In his first interview since the Pentagon labelled the AI lab a supply-chain risk—the first American company to receive that designation—he offered a mea culpa for the way he handled a crisis that he described as one of the most “disorienting” in Anthropic’s history. Yet he also said he would challenge the Pentagon’s designation in court in order to avoid a “chilling” impact on Anthropic’s business.
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