Anthropic’s boss apologises for bashing Pentagon—but still plans to sue

Yet Mr Amodei said his company would challenge the supply-chain-risk designation in court, even as it sought to do “everything we can to de-escalate” the situation. This was “not because we want to have a fight here but because we feel this exceeds the scope of the statute’s authority”. He added: “I’m not worried about the overall company’s trajectory. Legally, the…designation has a limited impact on the company’s revenue. But the thing I’m worried about is some kind of wider chilling effect, and asserting our legal rights is part of that.” Big customers, including Microsoft, were expected to be supportive, he said. Shortly after the interview, a Microsoft spokesperson said that the designation means Anthropic’s products could be used by all of its customers except the Department of War.