Anthropic’s IPO prospectus by the head-spinning numbers

Fantastic Figures. Even for veterans of the WeWork and SpaceX prospectuses, the Anthropic S-1 filing for its initial public offering stands out as a unique document, for many reasons. One of them is the collection of eye-popping numbers included in its nearly 440 pages.
Here are a few of them.
$22.5 trillion. The cumulative global economic impact of AI through 2031, as estimated by research firm IDC, and cited by Anthropic as probably being too low. Global gross domestic product last year was $118 trillion, according to the World Bank.