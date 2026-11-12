Anthropic’s IPO prospectus by the head-spinning numbers

Fantastic Figures. Even for veterans of the WeWork and SpaceX prospectuses, the Anthropic S-1 filing for its initial public offering stands out as a unique document, for many reasons. One of them is the collection of eye-popping numbers included in its nearly 440 pages.
Fantastic Figures. Even for veterans of the WeWork and SpaceX prospectuses, the Anthropic S-1 filing for its initial public offering stands out as a unique document, for many reasons. One of them is the collection of eye-popping numbers included in its nearly 440 pages.
Here are a few of them.
Here are a few of them.
$22.5 trillion. The cumulative global economic impact of AI through 2031, as estimated by research firm IDC, and cited by Anthropic as probably being too low. Global gross domestic product last year was $118 trillion, according to the World Bank.
$900.9 billion. The value of Anthropic’s long-term purchase commitments and leases mostly for its computing needs. About half that is due to be spent through 2030. The company revealed large contracts with Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, SpaceX, Advanced Micro Devices, Nscale, Lambda and Broadcom, some of which are—or will be after the IPO—Anthropic investors. Additionally, there is another $150 billion to $175 billion without fixed dollar commitments.
88. The number of risk factors listed, which span 93 pages. The first one gets the company off to a hot start: “Our models have in the past behaved, and may in the future behave, in unintended, misaligned, or autonomous ways, including by taking harmful actions that no user or third party directed.” Elsewhere, it says that the product may try to commit crimes like blackmailing users, or hacking.
$41 million to $33 billion, and 1,206%. Anthropic had just $41 million in 2023 annual revenue, but garnered $33 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 1,206% from the previous year.
5% to 7%. How much of its 2026 revenue Anthropic estimates came from customers who were violating the company’s terms of service. This is likely to include other AI labs training their models on Anthropic’s model’s responses.
One equals 50.1%. The seven founders collectively own one class F share that controls 50.1% of the votes on most shareholder matters. A four-founder majority is enough to decide any ordinary issue.
98% and 80%. 98% is the portion of each Founders’ IPO-date stock they are allowed to sell or give away before they lose their vote in the class F share. This jibes with non-binding pledges they have made to eventually give away 80% of their shares.
3,378,378 and $250 million times seven. At an assumed $74 listing price, each founder intends to sell 3,378,378 shares during the IPO, reaping a quarter billion dollars apiece.
$94.3 billion. The non-cash charge the company took in 2026 based on the massive increase in value of convertible notes and related instruments.
846,840,960, 50%, and 2%. The number of shares issued to Anthropic’s wholly owned public benefit subsidiary, which will give it shy of 5% of fully diluted shares after the IPO. With each successive 50% rise in share price, the board can opt to add up to another 2% to the subsidiary’s holdings.
90%, 45, and $6.6 million. Anthropic also wants to pitch itself as a model highly productive organization for the AI age. In September, 90% of contributions to Anthropic’s codebase were written by the company’s Claude models. In the third quarter, the average Anthropic engineer contributed 45 times as much code per day as they did in 2024. In the last 12 months, revenue per employee was $6.6 million, up from $1.4 million the year before.
548 Market Street, PMB 90375, San Francisco CA 94104. The “principal executive offices” of Anthropic, which is actually a downtown San Francisco mail drop commonly used by Bay Area startups.
Let’s hope Anthropic’s business is more real than its mailing address.
Write to Adam Levine at adam.levine@barrons.com
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