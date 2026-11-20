From Wall Street’s perspective, Anthropic’s long-awaited stock-market debut did everything it had to: The largest initial public offering ever raised tens of billions to fund the artificial-intelligence giant’s audacious plans and bestowed its early backers with eye-popping profits.
The company and its advisers pulled it off just as investors were beginning to sour on AI-related stocks, questioning whether massive, economy-shaping investments in the industry would pay off soon—and as public backlash to the sector grew. The shock resignation of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang after a sex-and-spy scandal added to the market unease.