Anthropic’s new fable AI model is met with user backlash over restrictions

Anthropic is finally giving the public a taste of its next-generation model, but its blunt safety barriers are angering some artificial-intelligence developers and users—and feeding a growing debate over who should be the keeper of dangerous AI capabilities.
Dubbed Claude Fable 5, the new model that Anthropic released Tuesday is an update to the Mythos model that the company said was too dangerous to release widely. That model spooked government officials and cybersecurity experts for its potential to find unknown vulnerabilities in software used around the globe. But Fable comes with broad restrictions Anthropic says are aimed at kneecapping its dangerous abilities.
When a user touches on sensitive topics like bioweapons and cybersecurity, Fable pops up a notification and then redirects the conversation to an earlier, less capable version of Claude. Anthropic also said it is degrading the quality of Fable’s responses about high-end AI development to be less useful for developers looking to build AI tools that might not have the same safeguards.