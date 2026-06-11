Anthropic’s new fable AI model is met with user backlash over restrictions

Anthropic is finally giving the public a taste of its next-generation model, but its blunt safety barriers are angering some artificial-intelligence developers and users—and feeding a growing debate over who should be the keeper of dangerous AI capabilities.
Anthropic is finally giving the public a taste of its next-generation model, but its blunt safety barriers are angering some artificial-intelligence developers and users—and feeding a growing debate over who should be the keeper of dangerous AI capabilities.
Dubbed Claude Fable 5, the new model that Anthropic released Tuesday is an update to the Mythos model that the company said was too dangerous to release widely. That model spooked government officials and cybersecurity experts for its potential to find unknown vulnerabilities in software used around the globe. But Fable comes with broad restrictions Anthropic says are aimed at kneecapping its dangerous abilities.
Dubbed Claude Fable 5, the new model that Anthropic released Tuesday is an update to the Mythos model that the company said was too dangerous to release widely. That model spooked government officials and cybersecurity experts for its potential to find unknown vulnerabilities in software used around the globe. But Fable comes with broad restrictions Anthropic says are aimed at kneecapping its dangerous abilities.
When a user touches on sensitive topics like bioweapons and cybersecurity, Fable pops up a notification and then redirects the conversation to an earlier, less capable version of Claude. Anthropic also said it is degrading the quality of Fable’s responses about high-end AI development to be less useful for developers looking to build AI tools that might not have the same safeguards.
A wave of AI experts reacted with frustration, accusing the company of gatekeeping to harm potential competitors and muddying the ability of outside researchers to assess and use Fable to its full potential.
Many complained the model was blocking them from discussing ostensibly benign topics like mathematics, biology and chemistry—or even analyzing Fable’s own publicly released system information.
One user posted a screenshot of Fable refusing to answer a query on basic cellular anatomy: “Tell me about mitochondria.”
Derya Unutmaz, an immunologist and cancer researcher at the Jackson Laboratory, a nonprofit biomedical research organization, said he was quick to load up Fable to try it out, only to discover that it refused to answer any query. He suspects it is because his chat history includes biological topics.
“I can’t even say the word ‘cancer’—or the word ‘hello,’” Unutmaz said. “To me that’s a nightmare scenario, that one company can decide what questions we are allowed to ask and what is a security issue or not.”
Regarding scientific research, Anthropic said it was initially “necessary to be overly conservative” and “block most queries tied to biology work” to avoid malicious actors conducting “highly risky” research. The company said it is now working to reduce unnecessary obstructions.
It also plans to make Mythos-class models such as Fable “available without these safeguards to the broader biology and life sciences community so these capabilities can be used to accelerate biomedical research and drug discovery,” a spokesman said Wednesday.
Others in AI research said that Anthropic, by admitting it was silently interfering with the model to make it less useful, was setting a dangerous precedent. Some said the degraded performance on AI development tasks will make evaluating or trusting model capabilities more difficult going forward.
“This is one of the first times that an AI company has rolled out a guardrail and there has been uniform disdain,” said Sayash Kapoor, an AI researcher at Princeton University. “It has led to a lot of justified anger.”
The new model does appear to be more powerful than previous generations. One user posted a video of a clunky but functional clone of the videogame “Grand Theft Auto,” showing it being coded autonomously by Fable.
Anthropic’s efforts with Fable show the narrow line the company is walking between pursuing its commercial interests and its stated safety goals. It is locked in a tight race with ChatGPT maker OpenAI for enterprise customers and investor interest as both head toward public stock offerings as soon as this fall.
Yet Anthropic has touted safety since its founding and its chief executive, Dario Amodei, has long expressed concern about risks its tools could create, from AI-enabled cyberattacks and bioweapons to machines that escape human control.
Last week, Anthropic published a blog post saying “it would be good for the world” to develop an international mechanism to impose a slowdown or pause on advanced AI development. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, echoed that call, saying in his own blog post that there should be a global AI regulator.
Critics have long said AI industry pronouncements about potential danger serve as marketing for their products, and as a way to box out cheaper, open-source alternatives. Now some are saying the safety guardrails the big AI companies put on their models lead to a kind of nanny state.
As capabilities grow, the protections get more aggressive, sowing disagreement over who gets to decide what gets blocked. The question of whether the U.S. government could use Anthropic’s AI for all lawful purposes is at the core of the company’s ongoing legal dispute with the Defense Department.
Write to Sam Schechner at Sam.Schechner@wsj.com