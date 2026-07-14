Apple and Google likely to strengthen AI ties following OpenAI lawsuit

Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI will likely lead to an even stronger relationship between the iPhone maker and Google.
Apple filed a lawsuit on Friday against OpenAI alleging that the ChatGPT parent stole trade secrets and confidential information from the tech hardware giant. This comes as OpenAI is looking to launch its own hardware following its purchase of io—a company founded by former Apple design lead Jony Ive and two other ex-Apple employees—last year.
“OpenAI’s nascent hardware business now rests on the shakiest of foundations, rotten to its core by its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets,” says the complaint, which was filed in the Northern District of California.
OpenAI has said in a statement that it has no interest in other companies’ trade secrets, and “we remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”