Apple and Musk clash over satellite expansion plans

Offering greater connectivity in hard-to-reach areas could spur more iPhone sales or greater adoption of SpaceX’s Starlink. In some ways, the companies need one another to pursue their respective strategies. Globalstar—Apple’s partner in offering satellite service—has hired SpaceX to launch the satellites that provide Apple’s off-the-grid connectivity to iPhones. And SpaceX and T-Mobile need Apple’s help to ensure their product is easy to use on the iPhone.