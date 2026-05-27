Apple, Google warn encryption services at risk with Canada bill

Paul Vieira, The Wall Street Journal
2 min read27 May 2026, 02:45 PM IST
logo
An Apple logo appears in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary
Executives from the technology companies warned that lawmakers risk putting their citizens’ privacy and security at risk under a government proposal to give police access to information on their digital devices.

OTTAWA—Apple and Google warned Canadian lawmakers that they risk putting their citizens’ privacy and security at risk under a government proposal to give police access to information on their digital devices.

Executives from the technology companies said a proposed bill would force them to change their products to allow for more surveillance and potentially compromise encrypted systems.

“Encryption protects Canadians from identity theft, fraud, unlawful surveillance, and data breaches,” Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s senior director of user privacy, said in testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday. The bill, as drafted, would force companies “to break encryption by inserting back doors into their products – something Apple will never do,” he said.

Jeanette Patell, director of government affairs for Google in Canada, said her company has considerable concerns. The bill “could give the government the power to secretly force companies to redesign products to include invasive surveillance capabilities, and to do so without sufficient safeguards or oversight,” she said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.