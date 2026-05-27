OTTAWA—Apple and Google warned Canadian lawmakers that they risk putting their citizens’ privacy and security at risk under a government proposal to give police access to information on their digital devices.
Apple, Google warn encryption services at risk with Canada bill
SummaryExecutives from the technology companies warned that lawmakers risk putting their citizens’ privacy and security at risk under a government proposal to give police access to information on their digital devices.
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