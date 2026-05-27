Apple, Google warn encryption services at risk with Canada bill

OTTAWA—Apple and Google warned Canadian lawmakers that they risk putting their citizens’ privacy and security at risk under a government proposal to give police access to information on their digital devices.
OTTAWA—Apple and Google warned Canadian lawmakers that they risk putting their citizens’ privacy and security at risk under a government proposal to give police access to information on their digital devices.
Executives from the technology companies said a proposed bill would force them to change their products to allow for more surveillance and potentially compromise encrypted systems.
Executives from the technology companies said a proposed bill would force them to change their products to allow for more surveillance and potentially compromise encrypted systems.
“Encryption protects Canadians from identity theft, fraud, unlawful surveillance, and data breaches,” Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s senior director of user privacy, said in testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday. The bill, as drafted, would force companies “to break encryption by inserting back doors into their products – something Apple will never do,” he said.
Jeanette Patell, director of government affairs for Google in Canada, said her company has considerable concerns. The bill “could give the government the power to secretly force companies to redesign products to include invasive surveillance capabilities, and to do so without sufficient safeguards or oversight,” she said.