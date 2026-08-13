Apple in talks to pay publishers to improve AI-powered Siri

Apple is discussing new deals with publishers to use their content to deliver current news and information, part of an effort to improve its AI-powered Siri voice assistant.

The iPhone maker has reached out to publishers in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter. The proposed new, multiyear deals would provide Apple with access to content to help power Siri AI, which is expected to roll out later this year, the people said.

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Apple has proposed a variable compensation plan, with payments made to partner publishers when their content is used, some of the people said. The company has discussed a possible nine-figure budget for the payments, they said.

Apple declined to comment.

Standard licensing models between large AI companies and individual news organizations include guaranteed fees and are generally tied to broad access to content, rather than a pay-as-you-go model.

Apple’s recent conversations with publishers come as it works to beef up its ubiquitous voice assistant, which for years has been criticized for its lack of utility. The company recently announced a major upgrade to Siri that could integrate AI more closely into the lives of Apple customers.

Apple paid publishers for access to content in earlier deals that included AI training rights, according to people familiar with those arrangements.

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It also teamed up with publishers for its Apple News+ paid service beginning in 2019, though some have since pulled out. The deals have provided meaningful revenue for a handful of news and magazine publishers.

The Wall Street Journal was among the first participants in Apple News+. News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.

In an experiment in late 2024, Apple began providing users AI-generated news roundups. The tool published erroneous headlines, causing concern among publishers. Apple quickly disabled the feature.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com