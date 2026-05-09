On Friday The Wall Street Journal cited sources who said that Apple and Intel had reached a preliminary agreement for Intel to manufacture chips for the iPhone-maker.
Apple may become an Intel customer again. What this means for both companies.
SummaryIntel stock was up 16% in midday trading on the news; it has risen 246% this year.
On Friday The Wall Street Journal cited sources who said that Apple and Intel had reached a preliminary agreement for Intel to manufacture chips for the iPhone-maker.
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