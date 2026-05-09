Apple may become an Intel customer again. What this means for both companies.

Apple had long been Taiwan Semi’s best customer, but that position is being challenged by the artificial-intelligence investment boom, with AI chip makers like Nvidia and Broadcom taking up a lot of its leading-edge manufacturing capacity. In its recent second-quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company had run into supply issues when iPhone and Mac demand outstripped Apple’s projections, and Taiwan Semi had no spare capacity. For Mac, this is bleeding into the current quarter—several Mac desktop models are back-ordered as a result—and it’s having a small impact on the company’s performance this year.