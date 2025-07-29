Apple isn’t leaving China. Its footprint is getting harder to see.
Isaac Stone Fish , Barrons 4 min read 29 Jul 2025, 08:11 AM IST
Summary
Facing sensitivities on both sides of the Pacific, Apple has reconfigured its China relationships in recent years, Isaac Stone Fish writes in a guest commentary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Apple’s plans to make iPhones in India, components in Vietnam, and build new hubs across Southeast Asia reflect a meaningful effort to diversify away from China. But they tell only part of the story.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story