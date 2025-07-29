Apple isn’t leaving China. Its footprint is getting harder to see.

The announcement came just two months before Chinese regulators delayed Apple’s rollout of generative artificial intelligence features, the Financial Times reported. Those developments show how even one of China’s most entrenched U.S. companies may face political and commercial friction as it tries to do business in both countries. As geopolitical pressure intensifies and investors look for clarity on decoupling, Apple’s recent maneuvers offer a lesson for global businesses: A company need not leave China entirely so long as it can more effectively hide itself within it.