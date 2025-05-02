Apple sales surge on iPhone demand ahead of tariff uncertainty
SummaryThe company’s revenue reached $95 billion, driven by customer buying before tariffs and by interest in the newly released 16e model.
An Apple store that is undergoing renovations in Beijing. The company’s sales in the China region have fallen sharply as customers have shifted to local brands.
