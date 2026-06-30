Apple supplier Luxshare set for Hong Kong’s biggest listing so far this year

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is gauging investor interest for a US$3.1 billion Hong Kong listing that would be the city’s largest so far this year, amid a fundraising frenzy for technology-related stocks.

The Chinese company, which assembles iPhones and other Apple products, is among nine companies seeking to test investor demand for Hong Kong listings, underscoring a growing wave of cross-border listings as Chinese technology companies tap Hong Kong’s offshore capital pools.

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The contract manufacturer, which is already listed in Shenzhen, is set to offer 383.5 million shares at a maximum of 63.28 Hong Kong dollars a share. The shares are expected to start trading July 9.

If successful, the HK$24.27 billion offering would top Nvidia supplier Victory Giant Technology’s HK$20.12 billion listing in April to become Hong Kong’s largest listing so far this year.

Luxshare plans to spend most of the proceeds on expanding its production capacity and investing in research and development.

Among other companies that launched Hong Kong offerings on Tuesday, Shenzhen-listed Chaozhou Three-Circle, a Chinese manufacturer of advanced electronic components and ceramic materials, aims to raise HK$7.16 billion via an offering of 71.4 million shares.

Nexchip Semiconductor, China’s third-largest chip foundry behind SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor, is looking to raise HK$6.98 billion, while Guangdong Dtech Technology, which makes micro-cutting tools used to build printed circuit boards, is eyeing a HK$4.80 billion listing.

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The nine companies, many of which are already listed in mainland China, could raise up to around US$6 billion in total.

Hong Kong is posed for another stellar year of listings after reclaiming the top spot in terms of most funds raised globally in 2025, mostly supported by secondary listings by Chinese companies.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com