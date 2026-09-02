Apple to give new CEO $3 million salary

The iPhone maker increased John Ternus’s annual salary the day he officially took the helm of Apple.

Kelly Cloonan( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal)
Updated2 Sep 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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Apple's new Chief Executive Officer, John Ternus
Apple's new Chief Executive Officer, John Ternus(AFP)

Apple plans to pay its new Chief Executive John Ternus an annual salary of $3 million, plus a targeted annual stock award of $55 million for fiscal 2027.

Apple increased Ternus’s annual salary effective Tuesday, the day he officially took the helm of the iPhone maker, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the targeted annual equity award, 75% of that will be granted in performance-based restricted stock units that vest based on Apple’s total shareholder return relative to other companies in the S&P 500. The rest will be granted in time-based RSUs that vest semiannually in equal installments of 12.5% over four years, the company said.

Ternus will also get a prorated restricted stock unit award with a target value of $2.5 million for the time he spends as CEO in fiscal 2026, the company said.

Apple also disclosed it will pay former CEO Tim Cook an annual salary of $2 million, effective Sept. 26, and a targeted equity award of $45 million for fiscal 2027.

Write to Kelly Cloonan at kelly.cloonan@wsj.com

Apple Inc
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