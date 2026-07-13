Apple’s ‘thermonuclear’ response to the OpenAI threat

Steve Jobs declared “thermonuclear war” on Google’s Android operating system in 2010, calling it a “stolen product.” Now, his successor is going to battle against Apple’s new most dangerous rival.
In one of his last acts as Apple’s chief executive before successor John Ternus takes over, Tim Cook fired a missile at OpenAI. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Apple alleged that a senior OpenAI executive, who once sat atop Apple’s own product design team, was involved in a monthslong campaign to steal Apple trade secrets.
Although it isn’t yet clear what evidence the company has to back up all its claims, the suit lands before OpenAI has released a product and as the technology industry races to build artificial-intelligence-powered devices that can move society beyond the smartphone era. The winner could dominate the future just as Apple’s iPhone has ruled the consumer market for the last 20 years.