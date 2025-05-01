Are American stock investors right to shrug off the trade war?

The case for bullishness therefore rests on tariffs being lowered. Although Mr Trump looks increasingly likely to back down in the face of market discipline and plunging approval ratings, it is hard to gauge his pain points. On April 22nd he boasted he had already struck 200 trade deals, but there is little evidence for his claim. And even if he agrees to a big reversal, duties on China are unlikely to return to their previous level. America already has general tariffs of 10% and could end up by imposing something close to the 60% that Mr Trump promised for China during the campaign. That would still be worse than many anticipated and cause severe disruptions to trade.