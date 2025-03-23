Are big cities overrated?

According to their calculations, the answer is “not all that much". Growth would have been slower, but only a bit: the researchers reckon that America’s total output would have been 8% lower in 2010 than it was in reality. Such an income gap is smaller than that between America and Denmark. Cities do make residents more productive, but the size of the conurbation does not matter too much. As Mr Weil puts it: “Without big cities, we would still have modern life as we know it."