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Are stablecoins money?

The Economist, Economist
5 min read3 Sep 2026, 04:42 PM IST
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary

Policymakers’ job is to make them safe as well as useful

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IN TEXTBOOKS MONEY is a means of exchange, a store of value and a unit of account. In life it is a giant confidence trick: people trade with it, save it and keep count with it because everyone else does. Notes are just slips of paper; coins, mere alloy. Most money is simply data: some in the form of “reserves”, liabilities of the central bank; much more of it created by banks calling loans and deposits into being at a keystroke.

IN TEXTBOOKS MONEY is a means of exchange, a store of value and a unit of account. In life it is a giant confidence trick: people trade with it, save it and keep count with it because everyone else does. Notes are just slips of paper; coins, mere alloy. Most money is simply data: some in the form of “reserves”, liabilities of the central bank; much more of it created by banks calling loans and deposits into being at a keystroke.

Gift this article

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HomeGlobalAre stablecoins money?

Are stablecoins money?

The Economist, Economist
5 min read3 Sep 2026, 04:42 PM IST
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary

Policymakers’ job is to make them safe as well as useful

Gift this article

IN TEXTBOOKS MONEY is a means of exchange, a store of value and a unit of account. In life it is a giant confidence trick: people trade with it, save it and keep count with it because everyone else does. Notes are just slips of paper; coins, mere alloy. Most money is simply data: some in the form of “reserves”, liabilities of the central bank; much more of it created by banks calling loans and deposits into being at a keystroke.

IN TEXTBOOKS MONEY is a means of exchange, a store of value and a unit of account. In life it is a giant confidence trick: people trade with it, save it and keep count with it because everyone else does. Notes are just slips of paper; coins, mere alloy. Most money is simply data: some in the form of “reserves”, liabilities of the central bank; much more of it created by banks calling loans and deposits into being at a keystroke.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAre stablecoins money?
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