Are these the world’s most beautiful airports?
Economist , The Economist 6 min read 13 May 2025, 05:33 PM IST
SummaryWhat spectacular new terminals reveal about a country
AIR TRAVEL in India can be frustrating. Flights at major airports are often delayed. Security protocols vary from one city to the next. The price of an airside beer would cause blushes even at Heathrow. Yet there is a redeeming factor that compensates for the annoyances: Indian airports are some of the most beautiful in the world. They reveal what India is capable of—and where it falls short.
