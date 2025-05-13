Are these the world’s most beautiful airports?

A second insight is that India is unwilling to forsake its history and traditions in pursuit of modernity. GVK’s vision for Mumbai’s Terminal 2 (pictured, below), says Mr Moore, was that it “needed to embody the heritage of India" while also being contemporary. The firm’s designers were taken on a tour of historical sites to serve as inspiration. China’s attitude, says Mr Drexel, who has spent time in both countries, is “we want to be at the top for looking more modern than anybody", whereas India’s is “we want to be ourselves, we want to be congruent with the traditions of our national culture."