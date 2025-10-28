Argentina’s slums abandoned Peronism—and handed Milei the win
Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Oct 2025, 07:13 am IST
Summary
The libertarian president’s ruling party staged a stunning comeback in pivotal midterm elections with unexpected support from the working class.
BUENOS AIRES—For decades, the poor suburbs that ring Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires powered the leftist Peronist movement. On Sunday, they made a historic shift against Peronism that propelled President Javier Milei to a surprise victory in midterm congressional elections.
