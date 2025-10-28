Argentina’s slums abandoned Peronism—and handed Milei the win

Milei’s alliance with Trump was a risky strategy. When Trump first announced his bailout plans for Latin America’s third-biggest economy, he faced skepticism both at home and in Argentina. Many Argentines said they feared the country was ceding too much power to Washington. U.S. farmers also balked at the idea of propping up a major agricultural competitor. Others pointed to the irony of supporting libertarianism with a bailout from U.S. taxpayers.