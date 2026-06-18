Around the Strait of Hormuz in 60 days

On Wednesday the American public finally received a full text of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the U.S. and Iran. But rather than publish a document, a senior U.S. official oddly read aloud the text to reporters. We’ll have plenty to say about the terms in the coming days, but one stood out to us immediately:

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“Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only . . .”

This means Iran may charge tolls after 60 days. Or at least President Trump couldn’t get it to commit otherwise. So much for the regime having an epiphany, and who’s sure Mr. Trump will have more success 60 days from now, having given up his blockade, oil-sanctions and frozen-funds leverage? Iran will demand more, and if Mr. Trump is as desperate to end the conflict as he’s sounded lately, he could give it.

The regime held Hormuz hostage during the war. The danger here is in formalizing the extortion into a new, worse status quo. The deal also empowers Iran to “define the future administration” of Hormuz in dialogue with obsequious Oman. This is a recipe for the surrender of the Strait to the dictates of Iranian foreign policy.

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One sales pitch for the MOU has been that “at least it gets Hormuz open.” Does it?