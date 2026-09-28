Artificial intelligence is coming for Israel’s voters

Government officials and privacy activists claim that the tech companies have so far been quick to deal with issues they flag. But doing so on election day itself, in time to prevent any false reports or manipulation from affecting voting, will be harder. Much of the information being illicitly collected is for get-out-the-vote operations on election day, which is a public holiday. Knowing who their voters might be and what they might be doing on their day off is a key advantage for political parties. Knowing who isn’t likely to vote for them can also be useful; such voters can be sent offers for shops or entertainment venues far from their polling station, or fake news about disturbances in their area.