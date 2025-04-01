As adoptions collapse, demand for international surrogacy is soaring

Yet instead of being universally celebrated, surrogacy faces a growing backlash from religious conservatives, who see it as a violation of the natural order, and from some feminists, who worry that it exploits women, especially when they are paid to be surrogate mothers. In October Italy, which has banned surrogacy since 2004, imposed perhaps the world’s most uncompromising restrictions by declaring it a “universal crime". This wording “puts surrogacy on a par with genocide and crimes against humanity", noted Dafni Lima of Durham University’s law school. The law makes it an offence for Italians to have surrogate babies abroad, even in countries where it is legal to do so, that is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to €1m ($1.04m). In December the Supreme Court in Spain, which also bans surrogacy, ruled against the practice abroad, arguing it “violates the moral integrity of the pregnant woman and the child".