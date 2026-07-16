As AI gobbles the market, make sure you’re truly diversified

If the bulk of your assets are in a target-date fund in your 401(k), the fund takes care of asset allocation for you. These one-size-fits-all funds are great for young investors and those who don’t want to tinker much. But the lack of customization could become a problem for those on the cusp of retirement, who have less wiggle room if the market heads south. If you’re nearing retirement and think your target-date fund takes too much risk—or too little—consider liquidating out of it and taking a more à la carte approach.