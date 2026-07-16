As AI gobbles the market, make sure you’re truly diversified

I don’t tinker much with my retirement portfolio. Still, I checked recently to see if my investments had an adequate stake in assets currently beating the S&P 500. The answer? Not really.
If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you should check to see how truly diversified you are. While the S&P 500 has delivered a respectable 10% return year to date, it has fallen behind other areas of the market. The S&P SmallCap 600 index is up 21%, large-cap value is ahead 16%, and international stocks—after surging 32% last year—are up 13%.
The latest scorecard shouldn’t matter much if you’re saving for retirement years from now. You have time to weather many boom and bust cycles.
But if you’re only a few years away from retirement or drawing income from your portfolio, it’s important to make sure you aren’t just diversified by asset class. You also need protection against perhaps the biggest risk in global markets: an AI-fueled bubble.