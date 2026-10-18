As America turns against Ukraine, Europe stands alone

America has reportedly entreated Europe to unfreeze some Russian assets, on the dubious theory that such appeasement would encourage the Kremlin to engage in peace talks. Mr Merz rejected that notion, declaring: “​This is our business and we are deciding over ⁠it.” The only consolation for Europeans is that bipartisan criticism of Mr Trump has grown louder in America. Republican losses in the midterms might allow Ukraine’s supporters to become more assertive. There’s no guarantee of that, however: If Mr Trump is chastened at home he is likely to seek someone to blame. That could mean lashing out even harder at his perceived foes abroad.