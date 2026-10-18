As America turns against Ukraine, Europe stands alone

KIRILL DMITRIEV, Russia’s main negotiator with America over the war in Ukraine, has enjoyed the past fortnight, to judge by his posts on X. President Donald Trump’s latest bust-up with Ukraine and embrace of Russia—especially his waiver of sanctions against countries buying Russian oil—was a “truly historic moment”. Forthcoming economic deals, not least in the Arctic, prove that “the ice has broken”. As for Europe’s dismayed leaders, he claimed, this week’s violence in the streets of Paris and Milan showed European citizens were turning against “warmongering”. On October 16th Mr Dmitriev reposted a meme about the new global order: the American eagle and the Russian bear together taking on the British lion over the fate of a fracturing European continent.