As Beijing threatens, Taiwan looks nervously at Trump
Joyu Wang , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Summary
- The president-elect pressed Taiwan during his campaign to spend significantly more to defend against the growing threat of attack by China. Some in Taiwan say it can’t afford to spend what Donald Trump demands.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TAIPEI—Donald Trump has given Taiwan more than a few reasons to be anxious.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less