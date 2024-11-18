As Beijing threatens, Taiwan looks nervously at Trump

The advent of Rubio and Waltz were taken as promising signs—even if Beijing was relieved not to see the return of Mike Pompeo, an earlier Trump secretary of state who was a staunch Taiwan supporter. In recent years, Pompeo has called for the U.S. to recognize Taiwan as an independent state, in what would be a reversal of the stance established under President Jimmy Carter in 1979, when the U.S. recognized the government in Beijing and cut official ties with Taipei.