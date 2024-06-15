As Britain gears up for an election, no one is talking about brexit

There seems to be little appetite in either London or Brussels to reverse Brexit. To rejoin, the U.K. would have to show the EU that there was political unity on the decision and that it wouldn’t opt to leave again in a matter of years. And while few think Brexit has worked out well, roughly a third of voters would still vote to leave, surveys show. In rejoining, the U.K. would also likely have to adopt the euro as its currency, something it opted out of previously.