As Budapest shakes off its past, here’s how to find the best of new and old

Budapest is turning the page.
Budapest is turning the page.
In recent years, a rise in tourism, a culinary flowering and a change in local tastes and habits have transformed the heart of Hungary’s capital. Meanwhile, the electoral defeat of longtime prime minister Viktor Orbán in April has ushered in an upbeat, hopeful vibe that seems to have shaken off the last remnants of communist-era gloom.
In recent years, a rise in tourism, a culinary flowering and a change in local tastes and habits have transformed the heart of Hungary’s capital. Meanwhile, the electoral defeat of longtime prime minister Viktor Orbán in April has ushered in an upbeat, hopeful vibe that seems to have shaken off the last remnants of communist-era gloom.
With so much change happening in a city that is still marked by its Belle-Époque heyday, here is how to get the best of what is happening right now.
Buda and Pest
The city’s two main components, hilly Buda and flat-as-a-pancake Pest, face each other across the Danube River. The center of Pest has long dominated, and it is where many locals and most visitors go to eat, shop and have fun. Buda is home to a few top-tier attractions, like the hilltop Royal Palace, but generally is thought of more as a residential area.
Both places are changing. The center of Pest—home to the swanky 5th district, the leafy 6th and the buzzing 7th—has become ever more touristy. Locals are now increasingly drawn to northern Pest’s 13th district, a 1930s riverfront neighborhood where a Babka, a decade-old restaurant-cafe specializing in Jewish and Middle Eastern food, has set the tone.
Meanwhile, the lower corner of Buda’s 2nd district now attracts Pest hipsters, who frequent its funky 1990s Fény Street Market, which serves as an authentic alternative to Pest’s palatial Great Market Hall, a main tourist draw. After dark, the wider area lights up with event spaces and a lively bar scene.
Pest’s most touristy areas, stretching outward from Deák Ferenc Square, can seem overrun with souvenir shops, but still hold some remarkable attractions. The Rumbach Synagogue, an 1870s Moorish Revival masterpiece by Austrian architect Otto Wagner, was restored and reopened in 2021; in addition to religious services, it offers tours and holds concerts.
A short walk away, on Király Street, is the acb Galéria, one of the city’s leading commercial art spaces, whose premises became a symbol of resistance to control of Hungary’s arts establishment by Orbán’s Fidesz party.
Museums old, new and renewed
Between 2015 and 2023, the Museum of Fine Arts (MFAB), the country’s leading repository of Old Master paintings and works on paper, underwent a complete renovation and reinstallation. Star attractions here include Raphael’s “Esterházy Madonna,” once in the collection of the Hungarian noble family, and drawings by Leonardo da Vinci.
Nearby, the Museum of Ethnography, with a fabulous collection of Central and Eastern European folk art and artifacts, moved from an 1890s Pest court building to a fanciful new building, opened in 2022, whose green-roofed, concave shape can seem to disappear into the park landscape. The elaborate art of painted-wood furniture from in and around present-day Hungary is on display in objects like a richly decorated 19th-century dining set.
For architecture and design lovers, among the biggest blots on the Orbán era was the mismanagement of Budapest’s Museum of Applied Arts, located in a landmark 1890s art nouveau building. Closed in 2017 and left in disrepair, the museum, in urgent need of salvaging, has won priority from the new Hungarian government, though it may be many years before an actual reopening. Meanwhile, highlights from the museum’s art nouveau holdings can be viewed in a small but superb 6th-district museum, the György Ráth Villa. Nearby, the 1930s modernist villa of Hungarian opera singer Rózsi Walter was restored and reopened in 2022 as an architecture museum, with an emphasis on the legacy of Hungarian-American architect and designer Marcel Breuer.
Hungarian national identity—like Budapest itself, which came together as one city in 1873—is largely a 19th-century invention. The country’s subsequent artistic flowering, rich in variations on impressionism, expressionism and more, is on full view in the Hungarian National Gallery, ensconced since the 1970s in Buda’s hilltop Royal Palace.
Goulash and bibimbap
Traditional Hungarian cuisine is comfort food on steroids, with staples that include sour cream, lard and foie gras, and breads that run from buttery, brioche-style kalács to hard-crusted, fluffy-white kenyér. Quality can be an issue, both in pricey spots that cater to foreigners and neighborhood eateries popular with locals. But in the past few years, a number of acclaimed new Hungarian restaurants have come to the rescue, stewarded by tradition-minded chefs intent on exploring and innovating.
Goulash—the paprika-spiced classic that is a soup here but can be a stew just about everywhere else—is a constant. At its best, it is aromatic, spicy and meaty. At Tati, a farm-to-table midprice restaurant that opened in 2022, a tasting menu (around $72) combines a rich goulash course with other classics such as chicken paprikash and túrógombóc, a sweet-cheese dumpling dessert.
Sweet-and-sour pickled vegetables are a Hungarian passion. At Cabrio, a 5th-district newcomer specializing in small plates and natural wines, head chef Tamás Albrecht pickles in-house, opting for a fruitier vinegar than Hungarians traditionally prefer. Unusual combinations here include grilled cod served with a sauce of roasted Hungarian red peppers moderated with miso ($16).
Over in the 6th at Stand, Hungary’s only Michelin 2-star restaurant, executive chef Tamás Széll, in business here since 2018, sets his pickling sites on elderflowers, served with baked kohlrabi, razor clams and green apple. The $280 tasting menu (with a $30 supplement for the Wagyu beef goulash) includes an expert version of lángos, the Hungarian street food on sale every few feet or so in the 5th and 7th districts. A flat piece of fried dough typically topped with sour cream, garlic and grated cheese, ordinary lángos is best sampled at the city’s market halls, for 1/100th the price of Stand’s tasting menu.
Chimney cake, another street-food classic turned visitor must-have, is a hollow caramelized pastry prepared over charcoal. In the tourist traps of the 5th and 7th, it has been turned into an oversize ice-cream cone. Locals prefer the version on offer in the two-decade-old Vitéz Kürtős, in the Városliget, Budapest’s answer to New York’s Central Park. Located near the Széchenyi thermal-bath and pool complex, a massive Neo-Baroque marvel that opened in 1913, it can provide an ideal snack after an afternoon of saunas and year-round outdoor swimming.
The Orbán regime became hostile to immigration of all kinds, but Budapest nonetheless has managed to cultivate a thriving East Asian expat community. The city has what is regarded as Central Europe’s largest Chinatown, about a $15 cab ride from the center, where Dabao Jiaozi is the dumpling purveyor of first resort.
And the Rákóczi Square Market Hall, in Pest’s rapidly gentrifying 8th district, has a first-rate Korean stand, Gim-Tteok, which opened this summer around the corner from another 2026 addition, Nem Ramen, a six-seater noodle-soup counter that many now place among the city’s best.
Old coffeehouses, new coffee bars
People have been drinking coffee in what is now Budapest since the Ottoman period (1541-1686), but the city’s caffeine habit really picked up steam in the 19th century, when coffeehouses became everything from communal living rooms to public literary salons. Souvenirs of that time are concentrated in Pest.
Café Gerbeaud, a stately 1870s spot, is known these days for its elegant takes on Hungarian pastries. The New York Café, dating to the 1890s and given a relaunch in 2006, is known for opulence—and for long lines to get in. And most recently, the grand 1913 shopping arcade of a onetime bank building was reimagined in 2019 as a palatial cafe-restaurant for the new Párisi Udvar (Paris Court) Hotel.
You may not hear much Hungarian spoken at any of the three, but more-local options include the 13th district’s Dunapark Café, with a restored 1930s interior, and Nor/Ma Grand, in Buda’s 2nd district, opened in 2021.
Nor/Ma’s industrial-greenhouse feel, and Scandinavian sweets on offer, might seem less authentic than the stuccoed rooms and layer cakes over at Gerbeaud, or the outright grandiosity of the New York Café. But, filled with lingering locals, it comes closer to a 2020s riff on the city’s 19th-century mindset.
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