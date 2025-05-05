As Buffett steps down, Omaha is grateful—and a little worried
Joe Barrett , John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 May 2025, 04:29 PM IST
SummaryDespite the billionaire’s frugal ways, his presence pumped up the local economy, drawing tourists and packing annual conventions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
OMAHA, Neb.—Investors worldwide have plenty of questions about the future of Berkshire Hathaway after Warren Buffett leaves the top job. This city has some, too.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less