As Buffett steps down, Omaha is grateful—and a little worried

“Every time I get a news update on my phone about Buffett, I do hold my breath," said Adam Raffety, 33 years old, who supplements his high-school teacher’s income by leading two-hour tours focused on Buffett’s Omaha life. They include stops at the modest white-clapboard home where Buffett’s family lived when he was born, his current abode in the Dundee neighborhood and the site of his great-grandfather’s original grocery store, which is now a state office building.