As divisions over Greenland grow, Europe examines its options

IT WAS hardly the first time since Donald Trump’s inauguration last year that Europeans have been outraged by America. But the anger at the weekend, after America’s president threatened to impose a 10% tariff rate on eight European countries that had dared to send a few troops to Greenland, felt more determined than before. “No intimidation nor threat will influence us," thundered Emmanuel Macron, the French president, “neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else". From Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish prime minister, to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, politicians were indignant at America’s latest bullying. The prospect of a nominal ally using economic pressure to seize another NATO member’s sovereign territory left European leaders frantically seeking a coherent response. They might meet as early as January 19th for an emergency summit.