Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t been shy about gloating over the upside of the Iran conflict for Russia, as oil prices surge and the U.S. reevaluates its punitive measures on Russian crude.
As Iran war pushes up oil prices, Putin can barely conceal a smirk
SummaryThe Trump administration has rolled back some efforts to put pressure on Russia’s economy, and held out the possibility of easing sanctions further.
Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t been shy about gloating over the upside of the Iran conflict for Russia, as oil prices surge and the U.S. reevaluates its punitive measures on Russian crude.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More