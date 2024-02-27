As Israel drives out Hamas, lawlessness hampers Gaza aid efforts
David S. Cloud , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Feb 2024, 12:53 PM IST
SummaryUS and Egyptian officials are trying to resolve aid problems, but they are coming up against Israel’s goal of dismantling Hamas.
TEL AVIV—Israel’s drive to eliminate Hamas from power in Gaza is proving increasingly at odds with another objective it is under international pressure to pursue: ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazans struggling to find food and safety as the war in the south intensifies around them.
