As Putin digs in, a long—and different—war with Ukraine looms

“The Ukrainian strategy, as funny as it may seem, is the mirror image of Russia’s strategy: to do everything possible that Russia’s economy collapses before the Ukrainian economy, and at the same time to hope to achieve through diplomatic negotiations what it can’t achieve on the battlefield," said Kyiv-based Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomarev, who was the only Russian parliament member to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and is now involved in Ukraine’s war effort.