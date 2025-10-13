As Russian aggression turns west, Poland says it’s ready
Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Oct 2025, 09:13 am IST
Summary
Warsaw has doubled the size of its military since 2014 and boosted military spending to nearly 5% as Russia grows more assertive
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WARSAW—For more than a decade, Poland has prepared for the worst-case scenario: becoming the front line in a war between Russia and the West.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story