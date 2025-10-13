As Russian aggression turns west, Poland says it’s ready

Russia is ambiguous about its intentions toward NATO. Late last year, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Moscow’s military must be ready for a conflict with the alliance. At the same defense ministry meeting, Putin poured cold water on the idea and said the West was scaring its own population with fears that Russia was ready to attack. Earlier this month, he said the idea of Russia attacking NATO was nonsense and that Europe should deal with its own problems of migration and violence before picking a fight with Russia.