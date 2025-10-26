As Trump and Xi get set to talk trade, Asia worries about impact on its security

“The shift in strategy they’re talking about is looking like many more of our forces are not going to be in the Pacific," Todd Harrison, a defense budget expert at the American Enterprise Institute, said at a symposium on Thursday. “They are going to be back here in the Western Hemisphere. And we are going to be much more focused on drug cartels than we are on the PRC," he added, referring to the country by its formal name, the People’s Republic of China.