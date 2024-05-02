As Ukraine loses ground, Baltic countries ask: Are we next?

From investments in the military to diplomatic and intelligence efforts, Estonian—and other Baltic—officials say they are working to meet the looming challenge. “We are not next because we always prepare to avoid being next," said Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm, commander of the Estonian Defense League, a paramilitary organization that would supplement the regular military in case of war and that has increased its recruitment and readiness levels since the invasion of Ukraine. “It’s not just a response to Russia but a logical preparation for what we need to do anyway."